RUSSELLVILLE — Hodge Lawson Stephenson Jr., 74, died January 5, 2022. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at KP Cemetery. Celebration of Life following at Rancho Viejo in Russellville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- NWSCC holding registration for spring semester today on campus
- Greer won't seek reelection
- Watford named Alabama Tourism's Entertainment Ambassador of the Year
- Kennedy-Douglass Center changes venue of today's event
- Companies keep mum as vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court
- Georgia, Alabama boosted by prized portal pickups
- Young Learners Series focuses on historic Native American housing
- State residents eligible for credit for installing a qualified storm shelter
Most Read
Articles
- Judge to set trial date for Lauderdale County Coroner
- New Year's baby arrives almost a month early
- Jokers' business license hearing continued
- Elkington: 2022 will be a big year for Inspiration Landing
- Muscle Shoals reinstates assistant fire chief's position
- Mother, 2 children die in house fire in Haleyville
- Lauderdale Co. Coroner's impeachment trial set for Feb. 7
- Lambert, Ezell, Durham architects win national award
- Wintry mix possible again for Shoals
- Tourism Improvement District interests city
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Column: Saban's departure still haunts Dolphins (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- Aderholt files paperwork to seek reelection (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
Commented