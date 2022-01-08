RUSSELLVILLE — Hodge Lawson Stephenson Jr., 74, died January 5, 2022. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at KP Cemetery. Celebration of Life following at Rancho Viejo in Russellville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.