HARVEST
Holger Schimmelpfennig was born on August 11, 1944, in Brake, Germany and died on October 10, 2022, in Huntsville, AL.
Holger came to Alabama in 1970 with the German Luftwaffe to work on the HAWK Missile System on Redstone Arsenal, AL. He returned to Germany, along with his bride, Sandra Kennedy Schimmelpfennig, to fulfill his military service. They returned to America in 1974, and in 1985 Holger became a U.S. Citizen. Holger graduated from UAH with a B.S. in Computer Science and worked until retirement in the related field. Holger enjoyed building ship models, working outdoors, and traveling with Sandra across the U.S., Europe, and Costa Rica. Holger had an extensive knowledge of history, especially war, and could spot a fake tank in war movies. During the past years, he has rescued and loved eight dogs that brought years of joy. Friends and neighbors were special to him.
Holger is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Sandra Schimmelpfennig, Harvest, AL; sisters, Ursala Stoll (Brake, Germany) and Edeltraut Kipp (Drangstedt, Germany); sister-in-law, Heidi Schimmelpfennig (Ingolstadt, Germany); sister-in-law, Carolyn Kennedy Mathis (Ron), Prattville, AL; three nieces and three nephews, all of Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hermann and Greta Schimmelpfennig; brother, Bodo Schimmelpfennig; and in-laws, James and Ruby Kennedy.
Visitation will be today, October 12, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Douglas O. Sharp and Eddy Hammond will preside.
Friends and neighbors will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
