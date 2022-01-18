LEIGHTON — Hollis Armstrong, 75, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Colbert County Cowboy Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Truman Sutton and Bennie Terry officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Hollis was born to Travis and Dolly Armstrong on April 14, 1946, and raised in Bankhead Forest. His Dad was “the best moonshine maker” in Winston County, Alabama. Growing up within a family of nine children meant lots of excitement and adventures. Hollis became a teller-of-tales, sharing stories about his life during those years, but his children and grandchildren never tired of hearing them. “From Chicken Fighting to Sharing the Word of God”, he never stopped talking! On September 11, 2001, Hollis and Marilyn gave their lives to Christ. They were baptized in a fishpond one cold spring morning. Their walk started with Christ as their Leader. Hollis surrendered to preach and pastored Emmanuel Holy Church of Christ for six years. Due to health problems, he gave up his pastor job. His messages then began from Dr. offices, hospital stays, and visits from home. Hollis was a member of New Sockwell Baptist Church and of LaGrange Historical Society for several years. His faith and trust in God never failed, never wavered. His love for God was there Sunday when he fixed his eyes on his Savior, never wavering. 2nd Timothy 4:7-8 says, “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing.” Hollis was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Dolly Armstrong; and brothers, Jimmy England, Eddie Max Armstrong, and Bennie Neil Armstrong; sister Treavor Armstrong England; and grandsons, Cody Lawrence and Koda Lawrence.
Hollis is survived by his wife, Marilyn Crosslin Armstrong; children, Beth Armstrong Lawrence (B. J.), Hollis Armstrong (Amy), and Heath Armstrong (Kala); brothers, Jerry Armstrong, Buddy Armstrong, and Jack Armstrong; sisters, and Doris Armstrong England; and grandchildren, Jaiden Armstrong, Cole Lawrence, Kailey Armstrong, Riley Lawrence, Addison Armstrong, Maggie Armstrong, and Johanna Armstrong, due in April.
Pallbearers will be Rickey England, Jared England, Bryant England, Ray England, James England, Kevin England, Gary England, Noah England, Russell Mullins, Carl England, Carl England, Jr., Josh McGaughy, and Mike Armstrong. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lendon Dawson, Kalen Dawson, Rodney Kirk, Tim Castle, Grant Uhlman, Dr. Russell Bien, Dr. Adam Isbell, Denzil Brackin, Devon Randolph, Bill Kerr, Todd Wallace, Zack Wallace, Johnny Patterson, and co-workers from International Paper.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Shoals Hospice, Encompass Hospice, Community Health Group, and to Jami Underwood Terry, Shelby Craig, and Leca Hutto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gracie Davis Fund at Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Alabama.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
