FLORENCE — Hollis Brian Rogers, 53, Florence, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 21, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tony Curtis officiating. Interment will be in Riverbend Cemetery, Florence.
Hollis worked as a supervisor at ES Robbins. He was a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.C. and Rebecca Rogers; and sister, Sheila Rogers.
Hollis is survived by his wife, Regina Rogers; children, Melissa Rogers (Sergio), Tiffany Rogers (Tom), Stacey Morgan (Joseph), Dillon Rich (Caitlyn), and Aydon Miles; brother, Shawn Rogers; and grandchildren, Sophia, Sarah, Kyler, Kayden, Axel, Hadley, Coralee, and Braxten.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Green, Chris Kimbrough, Dewayne Walker, Tommy Carroll, Justin Vallejo, and Kenny Richardson.
