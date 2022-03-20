RED BAY — Hollis Morgan Chism, 84, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery. with burial to follow. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon-1:30 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL.
