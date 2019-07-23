RUSSELLVILLE — Hollis Gaston, 86, of Russellville, passed away July 21, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center after a battle with diabetes, with his family by his side. He loved his family very much as he did his church family at Macedonia Baptist Church. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Korean War. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 35 years of service. In addition to his family, the farm was his passion. He had so much knowledge about farm life and how to be successful and enjoy it at the same time.
Visitation with family and friends will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with Eddie Wix officiating. Burial will follow in Tharptown Cemetery. Pallbearers include Robbie Gaston, Allen Gaston, Dale Smith, Billy Hooker, Bobby Hyde and Freddie Pounders.
Mr. Gaston is survived by wife of 66 years, Kitty Ann Gaston; sons, Ronnie Gaston and wife, Amy and David Gaston; grandchildren, Robbie Gaston and wife, Brittany; Allen Gaston and Aleea Gaston; great-grandchildren, Raley and Parker Gaston; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Emma, Dylan, Maebel and Ayden Cobb; sister, Doris Ann Bowling; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rex and Joyce Gaston; and infant granddaughter, Lauren Bailey Gaston.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care they provided. Special thanks to Davita in Russellville for their love and care.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
