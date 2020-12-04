TUSCUMBIA
Hollis Gene Roden, 84, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Funeral will be held today, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel. Brother Keith Prince will be officiating.
He was retired from Reynolds Metals and was an avid Alabama fan. He coached youth baseball and called high school baseball and basketball for over 30 years. He was a member of North Highland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eueldean and Lillie Mae Roden; one brother, Ray Roden; three sisters, Ethel Masterson, Helen Fleming, and Shirley Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Agnes Roden; two sons, Donnie Roden (Pam) of Muscle Shoals, AL and Wade Roden (Christy) of Russellville, AL; two sisters, Carolyn Edmond (William) of Tennessee and Betty Springer of Ohio.
He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Holly Norton (James) and Emily Kelley (Will), both of Muscle Shoals, AL, Lauren Roden of Sheffield, AL and Trenton Roden of Russellville, AL; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Brooks, and Emmie Beth Kelley, all of Muscle Shoals, AL.
Pallbearers will be Marlin Roden, Steve Thornton, David Ward, Glen Jackson, Will Kelley, and Wendell Fleming. Honorary pallbearers will be Reynolds retirees breakfast club.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
