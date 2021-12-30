HODGES — Hollis Glenn Childers, 62, died December 25, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday at 12 p.m. until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Cemetery.

