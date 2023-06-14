TUSCUMBIA — Hollis Glenn Hunter, 88, died June 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

