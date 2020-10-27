RED BAY — Hollis Palmer, 76, died October 24, 2020. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Shady Valley Cemetery, Tremont, MS. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

