LITTLEVILLE
Hollis Ray Smith, age 85, of Littleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Hollis served as the first Constable in Littleville. He was a hard worker all of his life, working as a Journeyman Carpenter and retired from P&G Construction after many years. He was a strong, tall man with a heart of gold and someone who you always felt safe and secure when he was around. He loved to fish and hunt, and was an excellent gardener who always grew the biggest and best tomatoes. Hollis was a wonderful husband, loving father, and his favorite, a great “PaPaw.”
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie (Green) Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Mary Warhurst Smith; children, Danny Ray Smith (Angela), Tammy Kaye Garrison, Pam Montgomery (Steve); grandchildren, Joshua Smith (Kayla), Kelly Garrison, Mary Jessica Burchfield (Jason), Holly Polasky, Kimberly Garrison, Noah Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Dakota Garrison (Desiree), Malikah Garrison, Logan Burchfield, Miley McGougin, Lucas Burchfield, Marianna Smith, George Smith, James Smith, Asher Polasky; great-great-grandson on the way, Desmond Garrison; sister, Barbara Sullivan (Howard); and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of ICU of Helen Keller Hospital for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
