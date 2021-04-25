MINOR HILL, TENNESSEE — Holly DeeAnn Thigpen, age 18, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. She was a beautiful bright soul that left us too soon. She attended Giles County High School. Music and Cosmetology were some of her favorite passions. Her sweet spirit and awesome smile will always remain in our hearts. Not only did she touch the lives of her family and friends, she also chose to leave a living legacy by being a full organ and tissue donor.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Marty and Tanya Adams Allen; grandparents, Shellie Thigpen, Dolores Collins (Michael Wiley), and Bud and Peggy Allen; sisters, Tessla Thigpen (Carlos), Savannah Butler (Jackie), Emma Franks (Darrell) and Jessica Jetton (Jacob); her brothers, Andrew Adams, Casey Allen (Leah); aunts, Kerri Barnett, Jessie Adams, Charlotte Eddy (Larry), Shannon Marsh (Kevin), and Nancy Norman (Darrell); her uncle, Rodney Thigpen (Vickie); her niece, Addie; nephews, Raiden and Creeden; cousins, Monica Eddy, Breanna Eddy, Josh Thigpen, Jeremy Thigpen; and many other special cousins, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Jerel Thigpen; grandfather, William Thigpen; and grandfather, John Quincey Adams.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with services following at 2:00PM, all at Loretto Memorial Chapel in Loretto, TN.
Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
The family has entrusted their arrangements to Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, AL.
