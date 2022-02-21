Vina, AL Homer Lee Watson, 74, died Saturday, February 19, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Shottsville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home  

