F 6.20.23 Liles obit.JPEG

FLORENCE — Homer Edward Liles, Jr., age 80, of Florence, passed away June 18, 2023. His family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 21, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Frank Richey officiating. Burial will be at Riverbend Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you