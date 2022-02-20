PHIL CAMPBELL — Homer Edgar Morgan, age 83, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his residence.
Edgar was a retired dry wall finisher. He loved watching sports and was a big Alabama fan. He loved fishing, especially with Chase, Teddy, and Jeff. He loved his wife, sons, and grandchildren and they will cherish the memories made with him.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Isaiah and Mattie Lou (McNair) Morgan; three brothers, and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Shirley Gann Morgan; sons, Jeffrey Morgan, Stanley Morgan, Phillip Morgan (Natascha); grandchildren, Brooke Campbell (Cody), Chase Morgan, Katie Love, Hope Morgan, Charis Morgan, Charity Morgan, Joy Morgan, Amos Morgan, Angel Morgan; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Merrell Potter officiating. Burial will be at East Franklin Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Amos Morgan, Randy Benford, Buren Morgan, Teddy Morgan, Denzil Hardy, and Billy Cummings. The honorary pallbearer will be Chase Morgan.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice, and especially to Nicole for your love and care. A special thanks to our many friends and neighbors for your prayers, visits, gifts of food, and your love shown toward us during this time.
