TUSCUMBIA
Homer Oliver Miller, 73, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Truman Sutton officiating.
Homer was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Homer was the owner and operator of A to Z Tree Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ellen and Horace Miller; and younger brother, Roger Miller.
Homer is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Juanita Bolton; his children, Vicki Watson, Paul Miller, and Olivia Kachelman (Alan); brother, Mark Miller (Gerri); sister, Cindy Ledbetter; and grandchildren, Savannah Watson, McLain Watson, Emma Miller, Alex Miller, Seth Gist, and Margaret Gist.
