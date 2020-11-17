ROGERSVILLE — Horace Bryant Griffin, 71, of Rogersville, passed from this world on November 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with cancer. He was a graduate if Lexington High School, a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam and a member of Local 366. Being the athlete he was, he tried his luck with Team Roping in which he achieved a lot of awards and making friends all over. He enjoyed coaching and supporting his boys in extracurricular activities. He was always proud of what they decided to do. Then came the grandchildren, which he loved watching them in trying to find their way in life.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 19th from 12 - 1 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Danny Pettus officiating. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery with military honors.
Bryant was preceded in death by his father, Horace (Margaret) Griffin; mother, Viola (Kelley) Thomas; mother and father-in-law, Vernon and Bettye Lovell; brother-in-law, Mickey V. Lovell; sister-in-law, Wanda T. Lovell; special friends, Elvin Garrison and Ronald Garrison. He is survived by his wife, Betty Faye Lovell Griffin; sons, Jody (Tonie) Griffin of Athens, Jerry Griffin of Lexington; grandchildren, Lucas, Jamie, Layla, Andrew and Rachel Griffin; sister, Renee (Roger) Fergurson of Lawrenceburg, TN; brothers-in-law, Ronald and Roger Lovell, both of Rogersville; mother of his children, Loretta Lee and her family - her mother, Mildred Garrison; her brother, Keith (Rose) Garrison; their children, Tasha (Kevin) Clanton, Vanessa (Brian) Czolada and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Angie Hayes, Mark, Sandy and Jacob Springer, Charlotte White, Florence Williams and many more for helping Faye so she could care for Bryant at their home.
