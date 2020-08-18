TUSCUMBIA — Horace “Butch” Campbell Jr., 79, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. No service is planned at this time. He was a member of the Bonsai Club, and the Aluminum Workers Union. He served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Horace and Gladys Campbell; and brother, Cecil Campbell.

Horace is survived by his wife, Theresa Nix Campbell; daughters, Denise McGill of Altus, OK and Debbie Campbell of Grenada, MS; brothers, Kenneth Campbell (Amy) of Athens and Venoy Campbell (Pam) of Killen; sister-in-law, Barbara Campbell of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Austin Simmons and Christina Roberson; and great-grandchild, Chandler Roberson.

You may sign your condolences on line at colbertmemorial.com

