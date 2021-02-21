KILLEN — On Thursday afternoon, the Greenhill community lost a kind, humble, and a Godly man. Horace Hamner was 98 years old. He was a member of the “greatest generation serving in the Navy at the age of 16 in WWII, along with four of his brothers.
He was the 5th of 13 children of Rob and Mary Hamner. He and his brothers and sisters, worked side by side with their daddy and mother on their farm. He grew up the old way, worked hard, spoke plainly and was respectful of all.
In 1950 he married Genora (Josie) Ann Clemmons. They would live happily together for 52 years and raised two sons, Greg and Mark. After Josie’s death in 2002, he continued on, raising cattle, hunting, fishing, and going to McDonalds every morning with his brothers-n-law, Ike, Jimmy, and JR Clemmons. During the last several years, his sons and their wives, Diane and Martha saw to his every need. He was a member of the Church of Christ, American Legion, Lauderdale and Alabama Cattleman’s Association.
Bro. Horace is predeceased by his parents, William Robert Hamner and Mary Susan (Stutts) Hamner; his loving wife, Genora (Josie) Ann Clemmons; his in-laws, Bradley Braxton Clemmons and Gertis (Stutts) Clemmons; brothers, Howard, Hershel, Holly, Hunter, and George Hamner; sisters, Elvie Peck, Agnes Clemmons, and Edith Nichols.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Hamner (Martha) of Lexington, AL and Greg Hamner (Diane) of Killen, AL; brothers, Troy Hamner of Killen, AL, and John Hamner of Florence, AL; sisters, Irma Estes, of St. Louis, MO, and Martha Burrows of Dyersburg, TN; five grandchildren, Molly (Nate), Monica (Warren), Bradley (Amanda), Jordan (Kayla), and Benson; and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be, Barry Clemmons, Jim Clemmons, R.C. Clemmons, Doug Hamner, Dwain Hamner, Dwight Hamner, Scott Hamner, Don Killen, and John Hamner.
Honorary Pallbearers will Brian Smith, Joshua Mahers, and Warren Johnson
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to North Carolina Cemetery Fund at 3500 Co Rd 36 Killen, AL 35645
Brother Horace’s funeral service will be private. The family will be live streaming the funeral service on the North Carolina Facebook page. It will begin at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Don Williams will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in North Carolina Cemetery with military honors to be presented at the graveside. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
