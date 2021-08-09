FLORENCE — Horace Holland, 87, died August 5th, 2021 at his home in Florence, Ala. He was the son of the late Georgia and James Holland, born on May 16, 1934 in Elkmont, Ala. Horace is survived by his wife, Betty, whom he first met 70 years ago in Carlsbad, NM, as well as two daughters and multiple grandkids. Arrangements are incomplete, Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.