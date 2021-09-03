SCOTT CITY, MO — Horace V. Morrow, 93, formerly of Red Bay, died September 1, 2021. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Friday at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Burial is in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL is in charge of arrangements. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

