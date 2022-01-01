HILLSBORO

Hortense Miller, 90, died December 29, 2021. There will be a Graveside service Tuesday in Decatur City Cemetery at 12 noon. Public viewing will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Monday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

