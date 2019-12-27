FULTON, MISSISSIPPI — Mr. Hosea B. “Junior” Steward, Jr., 89, of Fulton, Mississippi, formerly of Russellville, passed away December 24, 2019, at Tupelo North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Liberty Hill, Alabama, he was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and was a long-time Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and deacon. He was also a member of Russellville Masonic Lodge 371. He retired from the State of Alabama as a heavy equipment foreman. He enjoyed gardening and fishing, and was an avid Alabama fan.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with Keith Prince and Stanley Hargett officiating. Pallbearers include Kenneth Clement, Billy King, Burt Reynolds, Mitch Reynolds, William K. Hoblitzell, and Jeremy Britnell. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Seth Gerstman, Landon Gerstman, Jackson Crump, Hayden Crump, Brian Crump, Ray Oliver, Larry Oliver, and Jamie Myrick. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville.
Mr. Steward is survived by his wife, Luna Steward; children, Linda Steward Hoblitzell, Bro. Dennis Steward and wife Vickie, and Marcy Steward Britnell Manning and husband Mark; grandchildren, Jeremy Britnell, Apryl H. Crump and husband Brian, William K. Hoblitzell, Jr., Misty Steward, Johnna Steward Gerstman and husband Seth, Rebekah Steward Myrick and husband Jamie; great-grandchildren, Savannah Britnell, Jackson Crump, Addyson Claire Crump, Hayden Crump, Lily Kate Crump, Landon Gerstman, Emma Kate Gerstman, Raegan Myrick, and Jacie Mae Myrick, and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Lurline J. Steward in 2005; daughter Deborah Steward, parents Hosea B. and Mary Ellen “Ellie” Funderburk Steward, Sr.; sister, Ila Steward Underwood; sons-in-law, Phillip Britnell and Kenny Hoblitzell; and great-grandson, Kirklan Crump.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
