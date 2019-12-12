FLORENCE
Houston Chase Marks, 26, of Florence, passed away December 10, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center after a yearlong battle of cancer.
Houston was a wonderful person, very humble, always polite, and so smart. He loved his family and he loved the Auburn Tigers. He was the best son and brother we could have ever asked for. We know he is in a better place and no longer suffering.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Community Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Malcolm Scott officiating. His brothers will serve as pallbearers along with Josh Durham.
Mr. Marks was preceded in death by his grandfathers, H.L. Pitman and Douglas Marks; and aunt, Sheila Ann Marks.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Pitman Marks and stepfather, Michael Reatherford; father, Charles A. Marks; brothers, Hunter (Jessica), Harrison (Alexus), Hayden (Mindy); sister, Hope; brothers, Heath and Holden Marks; niece, Mia Marks all of Florence; grandparents, Sandra Dennis Smith (Harold) of Muscle Shoals, and Mildred Marks of Florence; aunt, Kathy Givens (Andy) of Muscle Shoals; and cousins, Ashton, Bronson and Anissa Givens of Muscle Shoals.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
