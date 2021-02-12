GREENHILL — Howard Allen departed this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born and raised in Greenhill, Alabama, his parents were the late Press and Carrie Allen.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Allen and his daughter, Monica Allen.
He is survived by his son, Marcus Allen, his daughter-in-law, Cassandra Allen; his two grandsons, Andrew Howard Allen and Jeremiah Demetrius Allen, who were the apples of his eye, and two sisters, Mary McClain and Katherine Allen.
Mr. Allen was a lover of Jesus Christ and was very devoted to his family. He worked 39 years in the industrial laundry industry at National Linen Uniform Service and 26 years as an evening janitor at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and Bank Independent.
A private graveside service was held on Thursday, February 11 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Brother Bill Siegel officiating.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Savannah Healthcare and Tennessee Quality Hospice for all the love, care and comfort extended to Mr. Allen. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Elkins Funeral Home assisting the family.
