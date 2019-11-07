FLORENCE — Howard Bennett Haddock, 91 of Florence, passed away October 31, 2019. He was a devout member of the Church of Christ. He served as an elder for Glendale Church of Christ for many years and was a member of the IBEW Local No. 558.
Visitation was Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating was by Joel Caudle and Ben Siegel.
Mr. Haddock was preceded in death by his wife, Rubye Rickard Haddock; parents, Hershel and Velma Haddock; brother, James C. Haddock; and sister, Ollie Jean Carpenter.
He is survived by his son, Heyward Hall Haddock (Tina) of Bonney Lake, WA; daughters, Kathy Lynn Waitzman (Paul) of Florence and Julie Haddock Hummel (Hayes) of Nashville, TN; sister; Mae Fowlkes of Florence; grandchildren, Bennett Creamer of Florence, Donovan Creamer of Florence, Brenna Haddock of Milwaukee, WI, Jennifer Whale of Seattle, WA, Kara Rohr of Seattle, WA, and Jesse Hummel of Nashville, TN; and five great- grandchildren.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Green Oaks Inn Assisted Living and El Reposo Nursing Facility Activities Departments.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented