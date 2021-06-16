CLINTON, MISSISSIPPI — Howard Dale Kilbourn, 90, died June 11, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to noon at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. He was the husband of Martha May Kilbourn.

