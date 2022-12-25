TOWN CREEK
Howard “David” Bunnell Jr. 79, of Town Creek passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on December 20, 2022. Visitation will be at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Monday, December 26, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
David was born on April 26, 1943 to Howard David Bunnell Sr., and Myrtle Collier Bunnell. He lived in Town Creek the majority of his life with the exception of living in Decatur, Alabama for a couple of years, but couldn’t wait to get back to Town Creek. David was a graduate of Hazlewood High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from March of 1962 through March of 1966 where he was stationed in Germany. He later went on to graduate from The University of Montevallo with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He worked for 3M in Decatur, and following many faithful years retired as a production supervisor. David was a faithful member of Town Creek United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the men’s breakfast where he was responsible for preparing the eggs. David was a practical joker who loved cutting up with his family and friends. He loved Alabama football, being outside, working in his yard, and being at the river at Wheeler Dam with his buddies. David proudly participated in monthly poker tournaments with his friends where all proceeds went to benefit St. Jude.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris Scoggin and Martha Sizemore.
He is survived by his daughter, LaShaun Bunnell Brown (David); grandchildren, Noah and Caroline Brown; a sister, Betty Carpenter Bolan; brothers, Steve and Patrick Bunnell; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
