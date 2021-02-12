SHEFFIELD — Howard “David” Robinson, 61, of Sheffield, AL passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. There will not be any services at this time.
He was a member of the Church of Christ. He served in the Marines and awarded the Meritorious Mast. David was an Avid Alabama fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Lee Robinson; grandparents, Ralph and Sybil Hamilton, Walter and Estelle Burcham, and Erwin and Juanita Roden.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Russell Robinson; mom, Peggy Lester; stepfather, Ralph Roden (Martha); sisters, Debbie Johnson and Belene Howell (Richard); brother-in-law, David Russell; his beloved dogs, Bella Mae Robinson, AJ McCarron, and Apollo Logan; nieces, Jessica Sanderson (Luke) and Lindsey Hopkins (Channing); nephews, Drew Sanderson (Sandy) and Zac Howell.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wounded Warriors Fund and/or Alcoholism Abuse.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented