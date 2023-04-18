F 4.18.23 Howard Lee Davis.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Howard Lee Davis, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the age of 74. He was a Veteran of the U.S Army and retired from TVA as a machinist. He never met a stranger.

