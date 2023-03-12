MOULTON — Howard Lee "Cotton" Dutton, 84, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Fergason Cemetery. Cotton was married to Sharlene Dutton for nearly 61 years.

