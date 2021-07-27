FLORENCE — Howard E. May, 86, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Petersville Church of Christ with funeral services immediately following. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.

