FLORENCE — Howard Eugene Morris, 88, of Florence passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at NAMC. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on May 2, 1934.
His funeral service will be today, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ with Willie Hamblen officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Morris graduated from Mars Hill Bible School in 1952. After continuing his education, he began his career at Brown Engineering in Huntsville where he worked on several very impressive projects. He helped design the jet boarding units we still use today, a commercial jet washing system, service arms for the Saturn Rocket, and the wheels for the Moon Rover. Mr. Morris later moved to Florence and opened his own businesses. He started a fiberglass plant that made church steeples and baptistries. Later he opened his own design and construction company which primarily built church buildings. His company constructed over 100 church buildings and commercial buildings in eight states and three countries including the Phoenix III and Tropical Winds Condos in Gulf Shores. He also designed and built one of the first fiberglass water slides in the country in Chattanooga. Along the way, Mr. Morris was very active in church. He served as minister at Macedonia Church of Christ in Florence and Beltline Church of Christ in Decatur. He served as an elder at North Wood Hills Church of Christ and Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. Howard Morris fought a great fight, he finished the course, he crossed the finish line and along the way, he kept the faith. Therefore, we know his departure from this life will truly be Heaven’s gain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Sue Morris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Martha Lou Morris; daughters, Sadricia Wilson (Don) and Karen Leupold (Phil); seven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Jackie Cox; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad Wilson, Cory Wilson, Ethan Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Lee Fowler, and Stefan Crafton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mars Hill Bible School.
