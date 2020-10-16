FLORENCE — Howard Jerome Rowell, age 59 of Florence. Memorial service and burial of cremains will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery.
Howard was born November 24, 1960 to the late Nelson and Marie Rowell. A 1979 graduate of Central High School, Howard was employed with CN Railroad for over 20 years.
At the request of the family, Masks and social distancing will be required.
Saints Funeral Home directing. Online condolences can be made at www.saintsfuneralhome.com 256-275-7566.
Commented