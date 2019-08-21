FLORENCE
Howard Johnson Robinson, 83, of Florence, passed away August 18, 2019. He was an Elder at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a 50-plus year member of Kappa Alpha Phi Fraternity, Inc., Huntsville Alumni, and a retired member of Alabama Education Association and National Education Association.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The body will lie in state from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, Saturday, August 24, 2019. An entombment will be held at 11 a.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church at noon.
Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Maniece Robinson; son, Roderick Robinson; daughter-in-law, Tina Robinson; sister, Beverly Winborn Perkins; sister-in-law, Bobbie Maniece Harrison; grandchildren, Katherine, Alexandra and Matthew Robinson; and goddaughter, Patrice Butler Beamon.
We are eternally grateful to our other family, Bessie Lovelace and Jessie James Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
