LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Howard “HoJo” Johnson, 76, died February 3, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Bumpas Cemetery. He was a photographer for 44 years for the citizens of Lawrence County

