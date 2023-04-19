TUSCUMBIA — Howard Lee Davis, 74, died April 15, 2023. He was the husband of Janida Davis. A graveside service with military honors will be held today at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you