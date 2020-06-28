WAYNESBORO, TENN — Howard Lutton Haddock of Waynesboro, TN, was born April 17, 1933 in Caruthersville, MO, the son of the late Willie McKinley and Bertha Elsie Davis Haddock. He married the former Clara Mae Smotherman on September 1, 1951. Mr. Haddock was retired from Maury Ohio Manufacturing, Lawrenceburg, TN, and was a member of the Waynesboro Church of God. Mr. Haddock enjoyed working on lawn mowers, mowing grass, fishing and watching wrestling. He departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia, TN, at the age of 87 Years, 2 Months, 9 Days.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Haddock, Waynesboro, TN; son, Robert Haddock, wife, Jenny, Collinwood, TN; daughter, Gail Rittman, husband, Mike, Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Ryan Smith, husband, Brian, and Abree Brown, husband, Ben, all of Collinwood, TN, Cody Rittman, wife, Kira, White House, TN, Brady Rittman, wife, Kayce, Franklin, TN, Jake Calton, wife, Alyssa and Luke Calton, wife, Kaylan, all of Collinwood, TN; great-grandchildren, Carter and Corbin Smith, Tyler, Emmy Reece and Neely Brown, Emily, Hayden and Jaxon Rittman, McKenleigh and Ellie Rittman and Jakob and Karleigh Calton; sisters, Mary Ella Franklin, Lawrenceburg, TN, Robbie Blanton, Kingsman, AZ, and Faye King, Montevalle, AL; and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Mr. Haddock was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby and W. H. Haddock; and sisters, Hazel Meisenheimer, Oneda Riley and Helen Staggs.
Services will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Tommy Burke and Luke Calton officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, assisting the family. Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Cody Rittman, Brady Rittman, Brian Smith, Carter Smith, Corbin Smith, Ben Brown, and Jake Colton,
Honorary Pallbearers include Tyler Brown, Hayden Rittman, Jaxon Rittman and Jakob Calton.
