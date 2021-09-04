TOWN CREEK — Howard McCreary, 86, died September 1, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Cave Springs Cemetery, Town Creek. Howard is survived by his wife of 28 years, Judy Parker McCreary.

