RED BAY — Howard McKee was born August 4, 1942 in Mobile, AL to Arnold and Lovie Watson McKee. He entered his Heavenly home on January 1, 2022. As a young boy he lived in several states before he settled in the Red Bay, AL., area. He lived in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Illinois and back to Alabama. He began his work in the logging business with Tennessee River Pulp and Paper in the early 70’s. He was a logging contractor for Tennessee River Pulp and Paper, Champion International and International Paper Co. He then had a trucking company and hauled fertilizer, rock and dog food for Sunshine Mills. He loved his job and working with all his employees. He was blessed to have some great and loyal employees.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Red Bay. For many years, he served as an usher and greeter. He loved greeting the people with a big smile. He went on the Alabama Emmaus Walk #285 and was a member of the Franklin County Emmaus Cluster. He loved to witness to people about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Red Bay with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. Bill Harper officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL., will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gloria Lindley McKee; two Sons, Anthony McKee (Teresa) and Heath McKee (Imelda); one Daughter, Terri Davidson (Jeremy); four Grandchildren, Keisha Adams (Chad), Zachary Davidson, Conner Davidson and Madison McKee; two Great-grandchildren, Austin and Lincoln Adams; and one brother, AJ McKee.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Arnold McKee and wife Myrtle; his Mother, Lovie Ryan and husband Hubert; two Sisters, Hazel McKee and Virginia Barrett; and one Brother, Joel McKee.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Mitchell, Danny Pearson, Stacy Ozbirn, Danny Cleveland, Dean Hubbard and Danny McKinney. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School class, Jimmy Berry, Eucellis Underwood, Hollis Chism, John Williams, M.L Vick and Chris Morrow.
Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2022, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
In lieu of flowers the family request giving to the Gideons International in memory of Howard.
The family wishes to thank Dr. William Heaton for his years of care and Comfort Care Hospice for the special care the past few weeks.
Commented