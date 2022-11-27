TUSCUMBIA — Howard Lee “Mitch” Mitchell, 78, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, surrounded by those he loved dearest.
The visitation for Mitch will be Monday, November 28, 2022, from Noon-1 p.m., at Family Worship Center in Tuscumbia. The service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Tanner Bruce Mitchell and Jerry Hester officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Mitch was a native and lifelong resident of the Colbert County. He retired as an Operating Engineer for Reynolds Metal Company and was a member of Family Worship Center in Tuscumbia. The family expresses special thanks to Family Worship Center for all the many acts of kindness shown during this difficult time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Lee and Laverne Mitchell; and son, Thomas Lee Mitchell Sr.
Mitch is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Glenda Ann Mitchell; children, Emmett Jason Mitchell and wife, Shari, and Monica Mitchell Black and husband, Stephen Craig; sisters, Donna Keeton and Delilah Mae Howard; grandchildren, Thomas Lee Mitchell, Jr., Tanner Bruce Mitchell and wife Cathy, Kaitlyn Michelle Mitchell and husband, Jeffrey, Chaney Beth Black, and Briley Brooke Black; and great grandchildren, Houston Carter Mitchell and Ellanie Grace Mitchell.
Serving as pallbearers are Ray Ayers, Derrick Benson, Carl Tubbs, Jeffrey Mitchell, Triston LaCross, and Jared Borden.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
