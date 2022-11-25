TUSCUMBIA — Howard Lee Mitchell, 78, died November 23, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

