Howard Glenn Murphy, 80, of Florence, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center.
Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, 1-2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the Chapel with Dwayne McDuff and Deacon Steve Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Mr. Murphy was a graduate of Waterloo High School. After his retirement from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, he raised cattle and goats, then settled on raising donkeys of all sizes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Cora Murphy; brothers, Horace Murphy and Cecil Murphy; sisters, Nina Hart and Irene Irons.
Howard is survived by his wife of 26 years, Frances Murphy; children, Connie Putnam (Curtis), Matt Spalding, and Heidi Irons (Kevin); grandchildren, Joshua Putnam (Emily), Logan Putnam (Christina), and Michael Irons; great-grandchildren, Brilee Putnam, Rylan Putnam, Wylder Putnam, Case Morrow, and Rhett Putnam; brother, Kenneth Murphy (Irene); sisters, Margaret Dailey and Linda Haggard (Wayne); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Murphy, Keith Irons, Matt Spalding, Michael Irons, Kevin Irons, Ralph Richey, John Czermak, Joshua Putnam, and Logan Putnam. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Haggard, Leonard Holcombe, and Wayne Parker.
Flowers are appreciated, but donations to Waterloo High School or your favorite charity.
