CHEROKEE — Howard Willliams Keeton, 83 of Cherokee, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation was Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Chuck Bradford officiated the service. Burial followed in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Howard was a member of the Vertagreen Masonic Lodge 919 in Cherokee. He served three terms on the Colbert County Commission District 6 and was inducted into the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Underwood and her husband, Bill; and his parents, Paul and Lenise Keeton.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Nelson Keeton; children, Deborah Keeton and Neal Keeton (Heather); granddaughter, Katelin; brother, Rex Keeton (Elizabeth); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Joe Keenum, Kenny Jones, Buddy Keeton, Luther Bishop, Tommy Pounders, Danny Foster, Raymond Neal and Raymond Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers were Roe Todd, L.O. Bishop, Sydney Hogan, Bobby Joe Williams, Dr. Mark Smith, Curtis Roberts, Marvin Daily, James Daily and Sam Williams.
The family expresses special thanks to Southern Magnolia Assisted Living and Cindy for all of their care for Howard.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
