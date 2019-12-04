SHEFFIELD
Jack Davis, 70, Sheffield, passed away on December 2, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Sheffield, 301 N. Atlanta Avenue, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3:00, with Ron Etheridge officiating.
Mr. Davis was born on October 7, 1949, to Jim and Tab Davis. He was the oldest of three sons. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rick Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife, Angela Davis; daughters, Jackie Keeton (Pete), Marnie Burleson (Chris) and Tara Jones (Matt); brother, Dave Davis (Melissa); seven grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
Mr. Davis was a loving husband and father, an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Sheffield, and an avid fan of the Auburn Tigers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
