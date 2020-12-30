MOULTON — Hoyt Gene Wallace, 78, died December 25, 2020. Visitation was Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pamela “Pam” Terry Wallace.

