RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — Hoyt Lamar Taylor, 79, died April 23, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m.in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.

