RUSSELLVILLE — Hoyt Wayne Berry, 79, died March 2, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was married to Jean Berry for 54 years.

