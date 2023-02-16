MOULTON — Hoyte Lamar Naylor, 85, died February 14, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

