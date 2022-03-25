FLORENCE — Hubert Eugene “Buddy” Bishop, Jr. 87, Tuscumbia, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, March 26, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Abrams and Tom Fowler officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Greenview Cemetery, Florence at 2:00 p.m.
Buddy was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion. Buddy retired from Jim Bishop Buick-Oldsmobile as a car sales manager. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Mary Anne Fowler Bishop; father, Hubert Eugene Bishop, Sr.; mother, Ruth Reid Bishop; sisters, Rebecca McWilliams and Jean Wakefield; and brother, Olen Bishop.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Mary Lynn Bishop, Tuscumbia; sister, Ruth Johnston, Hartselle; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Johnston, Brian Johnston, Danny B. McWilliams, Luther Bishop, Jason Morgan, and Mike Murphy.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or to Tuscumbia Church of Christ Young at Heart Fund.
